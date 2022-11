Not Available

Singer Akira Kobayashi stars as an alienated teenager named Yoshi in this juvenile-delinquent film from acclaimed director Seijun Suzuki. Yoshi falls in love with his social worker, leading to the expected complications. Sachiko Hidari and Hideaki Nitani co-star in this effort, which led to a sequel, Fumihazushita Haru: Aoi Chibusa II the following year.