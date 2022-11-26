اولاد البهجة

Not Available

Nizar, representative of a real estate company in Tangier, inherited a Riad in Marrakech. However, his wife Salma refuses to settle there because she does not support the red city and its inhabitants who find them flabby and not very serious. Nizar therefore decides to introduce some reforms in Riyadh to sell them to the highest bidder. Unfortunately for him, Nizar finds himself surrounded by false workers, who do not control anything, which complicate his life and delay his workshop. But over time, this young person will find himself more and more adapted to his new city, to his rites and to the warmth of its inhabitants.