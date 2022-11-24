Aozora no roulette

Not Available

Window cleaners Tatsuyo, Yuusuke, Kazuma, Kudou, and Hagiwara are of different ages and backgrounds, but work side by side with their heads in the clouds. The oldest of the group, 40-year-old Hagiwara is already a husband and father but hasn't given up his dream of becoming a novelist. Young aspiring musicians Tatsuyo and Yuusuke keep trying their luck with record labels, but their demos go straight to the trash can. Tatsuyo does find a receptive listener though in Kanako, a young hearing-impaired woman who falls in love with Tatsuyo and his music. Tatsuyo and group continue to move toward their dreams with small steps and big hearts until one day an accident at work completely changes their lives.