Apa Celop Toqq

Hazama is a youth who dreams of becoming a singer and experiencing life with his best friend Tapai. However, so far he is only working at a motorcycle repair shop and dealing with Tapai's debts with the gangster Black, until one day they are involved in a fight. Hazama's life changes when he meets Abang Samad, a loner. He begins spending more and more time with Abang Samad until the latter falls sick one day, and Hazama is shocked to discover his ailment. Meanwhile, Laila, a reporter, has been changed to the entertainment department when she commits an error during a police operation. Hazama and Laila are brought together when Tapai and Juita asks him to meet with her cousin sister, who turns out to be Laila. With Laila's support, Hazama chases after his dream of singing, and records a song which sees positive reception, but what follows the success is only sadness...