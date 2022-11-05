1949

Alan Curtis plays the title character, a pacifistic Native American named Young Eagle. When his tribesmen begin killing off white settlers, Young Eagle is opposed to the carnage. In order to assure a lasting peace, however, the chief must deal with renegade Apache Black Wolf (Russell Hayden). Apache Chief was the second film to be lensed with the Garutso Balanced Lens, which gave the illusion of a three-dimensional effect (the first was Deputy Marshal).