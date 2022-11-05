1949

Apache Chief

  • Western
  • Adventure
  • Action

Release Date

November 3rd, 1949

Studio

Lippert Pictures

Alan Curtis plays the title character, a pacifistic Native American named Young Eagle. When his tribesmen begin killing off white settlers, Young Eagle is opposed to the carnage. In order to assure a lasting peace, however, the chief must deal with renegade Apache Black Wolf (Russell Hayden). Apache Chief was the second film to be lensed with the Garutso Balanced Lens, which gave the illusion of a three-dimensional effect (the first was Deputy Marshal).

Cast

Alan CurtisYoung Eagle
Tom NealLieutenant Brown
Russell HaydenBlack Wolf
Carol ThurstonWatona
Fuzzy KnightSergeant Nevada
Trevor BardetteChief Big Crow

