Apache Gold

The construction of the Great Western Railroad creates heavy conflict between the railway company and neighboring Indian tribes. Worse, criminal gang leader Santer sets his eyes on a gold mine located on holy Indian land and influences the construction supervisor to re-rout the planned railroad straight through Apache land. Old Shatterhand, who works as a measurement technician, discovers the evil plan and searches contact with the Apaches in an effort to avert war.
|Pierre Brice
|Winnetou
|Mario Adorf
|Frederic Santer
|Marie Versini
|Nscho-tschi
|Chris Howland
|Lord Tuff-Tuff
|Walter Barnes
|Bill Jones
|Ralf Wolter
|Sam Hawkens
