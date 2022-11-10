Not Available

Apache Gold

  • Western
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Jadran Film

The construction of the Great Western Railroad creates heavy conflict between the railway company and neighboring Indian tribes. Worse, criminal gang leader Santer sets his eyes on a gold mine located on holy Indian land and influences the construction supervisor to re-rout the planned railroad straight through Apache land. Old Shatterhand, who works as a measurement technician, discovers the evil plan and searches contact with the Apaches in an effort to avert war.

Cast

Pierre BriceWinnetou
Mario AdorfFrederic Santer
Marie VersiniNscho-tschi
Chris HowlandLord Tuff-Tuff
Walter BarnesBill Jones
Ralf WolterSam Hawkens

