1971

Apache Vengeance

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 30th, 1971

Studio

XYZ Productions

A woman tracks down the three men who raped her, helped by an Apache. Traveling through the Old West to her new home, young schoolteacher Alice McAndrew is abducted by five outlaws headed by robber Pudge Elliott. The thugs rape Alice before leaving her for dead, but she is rescued by Chatto, an Apache chief. He restores her health and aids her in her bloodthirsty quest for revenge. With her sanity wavering, will Alice be able to find the men who tortured her?

Cast

Michele CareyAlice McAndrew
Henry SilvaChatto
Keenan WynnPudge Elliott
John AndersonSheriff Allan Pierce
Joe TurkelPeyote
Pepper MartinJamie

