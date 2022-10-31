Apaporis, Secretos de la selva

Not Available

Apaporis registers paradisiacal and unknown landscapes through a travel diary on the Colombian Amazon jungle, following the footsteps of ethnobotanist Richard Evans Schultes from Mitu to Apaporis, documenting indigenous knowledge, and revealing myths and ancient secrets to revive the dead. Apaporis shows unique experiences in this unexplored corner of the Amazon rainforest and can be classified as a self-reflexive documentary, which questioned the disappearance of their languages ​​and traditional knowledge. Some experiences are reported by the student of Schultes, Wade Davis, author of the bestseller "The River" and a National Geographic Explorer.