Aparajita Tumi is a 2012 Bengali film directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. The film stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Indraneil Sengupta. It is a venture of director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury after his successful and critically acclaimed movie Antaheen. This film also had Shantanu Moitra as music director and Anindya and Chandril as lyricists like Tony's previous film. The film is an adaptation of the novel 'Dui nari hate Tarbari' by famous Bengali writer Sunil Gangopadhyay.