Vishwanathan (Jayaram) is a regular guy who comes to the city for a job interview. In seemingly a case of mistaken identity he is arrested by the police, to be eventually vouched for and released by the inspector (Mukesh) who happens to be his classmate. However his luck changes soon; he ends up loosing his job and damages his family's reputation due to the actions of his so called 'imposter'. Frustrated, Vishwanathan decides to find and face his doppelgänger with the help of his police inspector friend. It doesn't seem as easy as they thought and the further they dig in, the more mysterious it becomes.