Apart from That

Ulla rents a room in Peggy's home, and they don't talk much. They have very little in common, so it seems; Ulla is an introverted student beautician who drives a Buick that doesn't belong to her, while Peggy has become too old to keep her driver's license and too lonely to care about her own reputation. In want of company, Peggy makes emergency phone calls to local fire departments, and when there is no fire to put out, she offers coffee and nudity in consolation. Meanwhile, when Ulla is recruited into an intervention for a fellow classmate of hers-someone whom she hardly knows - she is thrown into a new set of circumstances that derails her role as a guest in a foreign home full of sound and silence. Leo, a Native American road striper for the department of transportation, remains haunted by something he can't talk about. While all of his co-workers come to him with their constant litany of everyday dilemmas...