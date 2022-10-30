Not Available

Apartment in Athens

    Athens, 1943. An apartment is requisitioned to provide accommodation for a German officer. In the apartment live the Helianos, a middle-aged couple who used to be well-off. He is an intellectual, moderate and patient. She is an anxious housewife. They have a ten-year old son who is filled with melodramatic revenge fantasies and a twelve-year old daughter. With the arrival of Captain Kalter everything is wiped out. The methodical, ascetic, cruel Kalter is a military god who inflicts terror. And the Helianos give in, submissive. They are now servants, with no identity other than their acquiescence...

    Cast

    		Richard SammelCaptain Kalter
    		Gerasimos SkiadaressisNikolas Helianos
    		Laura MoranteZoe Helianos

