Apartment Wife: Moans from Next Door

"Empty Room is a dark, highly erotic tale of a married couple whose relationship is slowly sliding into oblivion. Bored and sexually frustrated, the wife begins taking lovers while her unemployed husband spends his days wandering aimless around the city parks. Highly stylised and with a film noir feel, Empty Room is a fine example of how Japanese Pink cinema has developed into a genre all of its own." "A highly beautiful and erotic piece of art…with ‘Empty Room’, Pink Cinema has finally come of age."