Not Available

Ape

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Sob Noisse Movies

Trevor Newandyke is a struggling comedian. Not only does he bomb on stage, but he bombs in everyday life. He’s fed up with all the jerks who push him around. All he wants is a break, and for someone to get him. Instead of taking a breath and getting himself together or taking his anger to the stage, he turns to the loud din of his headphones and the crackling glow of fire to ease his mind. He’s not only a lousy comic, but a pyromaniac, as well.

Cast

Victoria Mullen7-11 Woman
Joshua BurgeTrevor Newandyke

View Full Cast >

Images