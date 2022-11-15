APEX: La storia dell\'hypercar

Not Available

Rocket science meets the auto industry as "APEX" follows a thread that starts in the design studios and R&D labs where these "fighter jets of the street" are created, and leads to a perilous racetrack in Germany where drivers can reach new heights of speed and performance -- if they dare. Equal parts human drama and speed, "APEX" follows Swedish entrepreneur Christian von Koenigsegg, a lifelong sports car enthusiast on a personal quest to build a "mega" car whose golden ratio defies all expectations for a hypercar's velocity and power, while competing against the biggest names in motorsports for space on the world stage. With insights from top engineers and designers, "APEX" pulls back the curtain on the top-secret development facilities at Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren and Pagani, where awe-inspiring hypercars are imagined and built, and puts you inches from the action, as top drivers shake down the latest hypercars, flat-out on some of the world's greatest racetracks.