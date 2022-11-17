Απιστίες Με... Συνταγή Γιατρού

Not Available

The honest and hard-working advertiser, Kosmas Papalexiou, has his work cut out for him, having to deal with his wife Pitsa's incessant and unjustified fits of jealousy. After an accident during one of the couple's fights, Kosmas pays a visit to his physician friend, Labros, who has a simple but infallible method of getting away with his extramarital shenanigans. Now, Kosmas can do whatever he wants, as long as his partner-in-crime is there to back him up. Would you care for a slice of infidelity? After all, it's doctor's orders.