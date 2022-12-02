Apmaan Ki Aag

Not Available

Living in a Chawl in Dongri, Bombay, Vikrant Narayan Singh dreams of being wealthy, romances Mona, the only child of widower & Retired Colonel Suryadev Singh, and sends money to his village-based widowed mother. While celebrating Mona's birthday at Hotel Sea Princess, he is humiliated and assaulted by J.D. Chaudhary and Monty Nagpal and decides to file a police complaint. It is this decision that will not only change his life forever but also alienate him from Mona, as well as compel him to join the underworld headed by Monty's dad.