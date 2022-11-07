Not Available

Apna Desh

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When it's discovered that four prominent members of the community are crooks and black marketeers, young Akash (Rajesh Khanna) -- posing as an expatriate smuggler -- teams with his girlfriend, Chanda (Mumtaz), to expose them. But to nail the quartet -- a tradesman, a doctor and a builder, all led by a wealthy industrialist (Madan Puri) -- Akash must get them to confess their misdeeds while Chanda surreptitiously captures everything on film.

    Cast

    		Rajesh Khanna
    		Mumtaz
    		Om Prakash
    		Jagdeep
    		Madan Puri

    View Full Cast >

    Images