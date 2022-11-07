Not Available

When it's discovered that four prominent members of the community are crooks and black marketeers, young Akash (Rajesh Khanna) -- posing as an expatriate smuggler -- teams with his girlfriend, Chanda (Mumtaz), to expose them. But to nail the quartet -- a tradesman, a doctor and a builder, all led by a wealthy industrialist (Madan Puri) -- Akash must get them to confess their misdeeds while Chanda surreptitiously captures everything on film.