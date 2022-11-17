Apne Dam Par

Not Available

Ram (Mithun Chakraborty) and Sapna Saxena (Shilpa Shirodkar) are in love. Sapna's brother Ranjit Saxena (Shakti Kapoor) is considered as best businessman of India. He is very proud of his wealth and status. He is planning to marry his sister to his business partner Verma's (Raza Murad) house. However, when Ranjit comes to know that his sister is in love with Ram who is merely a motor mechanic, he becomes furious. He tries to convince Ram to leave his sister by offering him money but Ram rejects his offer. Ranjit plans to murder Ram. But Sapna comes his way and sacrifices her life for Ram. The history repeats itself when Ram's younger brother Shayam (Irfan Kamal) and Ranjit's sister Divya Saxena (Anita Sharadda Nigam) fall in love. Will Shayam and Divya face the same consequences as Ram and Sapna or Ram will succeed to get his brother's love that is film's climax.