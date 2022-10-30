Apni Boli Apna Des

Not Available

Punjab-based Satkar Kaur initially resents fellow-collegian Sahibdeep Singh, believing that he won a number of competitions by resorting to unfair means, but eventually falls in love with him. When her sister, Amrita, invites her to visit London, she does so, and is introduced to Sharandeep, who loves her. Satkar is thrilled when she finds out that Sahibdeep also has re-located there and has taken up singing as a career. She looks forward to meeting him but faces heartbreak when she finds out that he has a gorgeous girlfriend, Raman Kaur, the only daughter of aspiring politician, Bikramjit Singh; while back home Sahibdeep's father, Arjun, faces trauma and humiliation of losing their family home due to unpaid debt