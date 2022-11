Not Available

A kinky gang of sex perverts passes their time having sex with each other and committing a variety of small crimes. One day they decide to take a shot at the big-time and kidnap a millionaire's daughter. Intending to hold her for a million-dollar ransom, they discover that the girl is not only gorgeous with a spectacular body, but is in addition a virgin. They also find out that she may be even kinkier than they are.