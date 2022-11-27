Apocalypse 3:16

Not Available

Dealing with the subject of the soul and its relation to modern man in his contemporary environment, the story is how a man, caught in a Twentieth Century web of materialism, is introduced to the complexities of the spiritual self. The film concerns a man, violent in nature, driven much against his will into a realization of his soul. At first he combats this realization and fails. He tries to master it and fails. He tries to destroy it and fails. Finally, in the only way he knows how, being faithful to his nature, he accepts it by offering his whole being to its truth. He uses his nature as a prayer and offers his beating heart.