Apocalypse: The Rise of Hitler

Not Available

Chronicles Hitler's life as a failed painter and far-right activist up to his election as Chancellor of Germany, leading to his relentless rise to power, culminating in the beginning of World War II. Part 1: The Menace - The trenches gave him his self-appointed mission to save Germany, but it was Hitler's natural ability to address the crowds that allowed him to take advantage of a devastated population. Part 2: The Furher - Prior to his new-found prominence, Hitler was considered a mad man on the fringe of German political life. So how did he push his way into power and plunge the world into war?