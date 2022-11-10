Apocalypse X

Not Available

In a future, after years of demolition, the Earth’s natural resources have withered away and the world is now a deserted pit. A woman named Razor seeks vengeance upon a bike gang called Reapers. To the community, Razor is known as The Ghost. From stealing gasoline and food, to using men to feed her sexual appetite, Razor always takes what she wants. She has one last score to settle with the Reapers’ gang leader, Scar. In an effort to avenge the murder of her beloved husband, Razor will use every womanly advantage she has to seduce anyone in her path for retribution.