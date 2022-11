Not Available

A conversation about heritage and spiritualism with a Sangoma (South African spiritualist) who lives and works in a barber shop in Walthamstow. The collage of ‘The lamentation of a goblin’ with photography, text and 3D scanned Images create a movement through time and space. Elements of heritage, spirituality, intra-action and movement are illustrated as the mundane activity ensues. But in tone of voice and pause of question you find something else.