This is one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind." Commemorating the 40th anniversary of NASA's 1969 moon landing, this documentary uses news coverage from the BBC archives to recount the excitement of the historic event. Led by science reporter James Burke and astronomer Sir Patrick Moore, the BBC team captures all the drama of the momentous occasion, from the exhilarating takeoff to Neil Armstrong's unforgettable first step.