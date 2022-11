Not Available

In July and early August of 1971, NASA embarked on an ambitious and challenging lunar mission - the journey of Apollo 15 to the Hadley-Apennine region.The first of the "J" lunar missions, Apollo 15 took the first Lunar Rover to the surface, allowing the crew to explore the beautiful region of Mt. Hadley and Hadley Rille over 3 days. New science was conducted in orbit as well, with the addition of an array of photographic and scientific instruments in the Apollo CSM.