Not Available

Apollo 16: Journey to Descartes

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The fifth successful lunar landing mission, Apollo 16 was the second of NASA’s “J” lunar missions. With extended lunar stay times and the greater mobility afforded by the lunar rover, the final three Apollo lunar landing missions greatly expanded man’s first program of lunar exploration. John Young, Charlie Duke, and Ken Mattingly executed a spectacular mission to the Descartes highlands. The landing site lies in the central lunar highlands in hilly, grooved and furrowed lurain. The mission was the first to a lunar highlands area – quite different from any location previously visited. Young and Duke explored the site during 3 EVAs, while Mattingly conducted an extensive program of scientific observation from lunar orbit.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images