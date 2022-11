Not Available

The Apollo 17 mission was the last of the Apollo lunar landing missions - and took place December 7, 1972 - December 19, 1972. The longest of the Apollo missions, the crew of Gene Cernan, Harrison Schmitt, and Ron Evans spent 13 days collecting data from lunar orbit and the surface, gathering 115 kg of lunar samples, spending over 22 hours on the surface and 147 hours in lunar orbit.