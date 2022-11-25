Apollo Javakheti

Not Available

Bandura is growing up with his single mother in the Georgian region of Javakheti. The teenager earns extra money herding sheep, helping the local cheesemaker, and planting potatoes. Home at the kitchen table, his mother reads aloud from the Bible, but Bandura has other things on his mind: he wants to travel to the Moon. By selling sheep, he can make enough money to catch a boat to the United States, where he can start asking around about where to study to become a space traveller. Even though time appears to have come to a halt here, with a bit of fantasy – which our protagonist has plenty of – Javakheti by night really does look like the lunar landscape.