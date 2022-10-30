Apollonian Story

Not Available

Sixty-seven-year-old Nissim Kahlon made his home in a cave he dug, in a limestone cliff under the Apollonia National Park, on the North of the Herzliya coast, 15 kilometers north of modern Tel Aviv. For years he lived in this cave, without electricity or running water. Today the “home” that he built out of anything and everything – rocks, trash, sand – contains countless caves and tunnels, and Nissim insists on continuing to work on it every day. His work never ends. Nissim’s son, eighteen-year-old Moshe, who was born in the cave and will soon join the military, is moving in with him. Together they work to dig out the cave in which he will live. Through their hard work, a complex relationship between father and son is revealed