Not Available

Apoorva Sahodarulu (Unique Brothers) is a 1986 Telugu Action film, produced by K. Krishna Mohana Rao under the R. K. Associates banner and directed by K. Raghavendra Rao. It stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vijayashanti, Bhanupriya in the lead roles and music was composed by Chakravarthy. This is the first time Nandamuri Balakrishna plays a dual role