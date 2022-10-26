Not Available

Relying on the work of Letonian scientist Constantine Raudive, Marko Mazibrada, a psychiatrist disappointed in his profession, performs experiments aimed to empirically determine whether there is life after death, by phenomenon of apophenia. Together with Simon Besedić, alcoholic and editor of Armageddon Monthly, the magazine that deals with the paranormal phenomena, Nikola Mrzopoljić, manual labourer and paterfamilias, and Eta, pharmacist and unusual prostitute which Besedić offers a relationship, he experiences a sequence of weird events...