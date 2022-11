Not Available

It is 2074. Utter pollution of the Earth. Lack of food. Collapse of governments and all systems. Control is assumed by the Bionet corporation, promising a brighter future based on their product, Biogreen. Countries become sectors under the administration of Bionet. Each inhabitant is implanted a chip revealing their personal information as well as financial situation. Control is executed by special sector offices operating under Bionet. The time has come for the final solution.