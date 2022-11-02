Not Available

The story of the famous actor, Culibrk, middle-aged, who before the last day of shooting heard that he fatally ill. Having learned this, he decides to go on record, however, where it expects overall deal with the life that was marked by subordinating all personal career life. In addition to coping with all that he has not and will not come to life to do, and happens to be the scene of the senseless way, missing from the script. This situation, in which removal is sought is necessary and absurd film with a resolution of the single life, leading actor in a series of tragicomic situation. Culibrk, completely distraught, through himself and his life and finds a solution for one and other. Decides that, in the final scene of "fake" his death.