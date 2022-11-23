Not Available

Seven strangers investigate a place of miracles, the small town of Medjugorje, in Bosnia-Herzegovina, where six children claim to have witnessed apparitions of the Virgin Mary in 1981. Millions of people have journeyed to Medjugorje to see for themselves, and nearly all describe a sense of peace they've never felt before. Could it be real? These seven strangers investigate the truth: a young mother with stage 4 cancer, an atheist from England, a man suffering from ALS, a heroin addict and former felon, an atheist police officer, a father of nine who lost his wife to cancer, and a woman questioning her faith. Will their climb up Apparition Hill lead them to a modern-day miracle or a spectacular hoax?