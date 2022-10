Not Available

Pianist Alena Cherny has been living in Switzerland for 15 years. She has a dream: she wants to donate a grand piano to the music school of her Ukrainian hometown. The grand piano's journey becomes a moving search for clues in the places of her childhood and youth. Alena Cherny lets us take part in the many farewells, new beginnings, catastrophes and contrasts that she experienced. A film about the migration of a strong woman; full of sorrow, anger, enthusiasm, and love.