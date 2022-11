Not Available

The story is based on the life of two youngsters between 1992 and 1996. Railway Raju (Sree Vishnu) has just one dream: to play cricket for the Indian team. However, life throws him a googly. An unexpected turn of events make Raju the target of encounter specialist, Imtiaz (Nara Rohith). Raju turns to a world of crime to take revenge on Imtiaz and thus starts the cat and mouse chase between the two.