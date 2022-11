Not Available

Due to severe abdominal pain, Zari and her husband, Reza, go to the hospital. However, Zari’s insurance ID has expired and they are forced to borrow her friend Leila Attarod’s ID. Eventually, she undergoes appendectomy using Leila’s ID and the staff at the hospital suspect about this matter. Due to this, they are forced to switch roles to convince hospital staff that the ID belongs to Zari. However, many unfortunate events take place in the process…