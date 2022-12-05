Appetite of a Naughty Chambermaid

Not Available

In this sex packed Blockbuster from MagikView Entertainment, naughty chambermaid Victoria is a young and pretty girl working in a luxury hotel in a breathtaking Mediterranean resort. She loves to spy on the hotel guests while they are having sex in their rooms which fuels Victoria's own appetite for a good fuck. Victoria is secretly in lust with the hotel's chauffeur Marko, so when a group of female friends book the hotel for the entire weekend, indulging in plenty of hot girl-on-girl action, the naughty chambermaid is determined to keep these sex crazed bitches away from her man. But what man could resist being invited to an orgy of beautiful, dripping wet pussy? This blockbuster movie is a journey into voyeurism, lesbianism, seduction, orgies and temptation in 11 fuckalicious scenes. But will the appetite of naughty chambermaid Victoria be finally satisfied?