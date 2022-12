Not Available

Daisy Apple and Tulip Orange become friends unaware that they are different : apples and oranges, people who ‘hate’ each other. They stop being friends when they realise their ‘differences’ only to understand that they are after all, not that different, and they can be friends despite it. Apple-eating Daisy gifts oranges to orange-loving Tulip for her birthday. Tulip’s family arranges ‘apple foods’ for Daisy.