1951

Appointment with Crime

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 1951

Studio

British National Films

Small-time jewel thief Leo Martin (William Hartnell) is deserted by his partners-in-crime, club owner Gus Loman (Raymond Lovell) and driver Hatchett (H. Victor Weske), when the robbery they are committing goes wrong. After serving his prison sentence, Leo emerges with an intricate plan for revenge. Leo implicates Loman, as well as his amoral boss, Gregory Lang (Herbert Lom), for murder -- but Inspector Rogers (Robert Beatty) suspects Leo.

Cast

Raymond LovellGus Loman
Robert BeattyDet. Insp. Rogers
Herbert LomGregory Lang
Joyce HowardCarol Dane
Alan WheatleyNoel Penn
Cyril SmithDet. Sgt. Charlie Weeks

