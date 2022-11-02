Appointment with Crime

1951

Small-time jewel thief Leo Martin (William Hartnell) is deserted by his partners-in-crime, club owner Gus Loman (Raymond Lovell) and driver Hatchett (H. Victor Weske), when the robbery they are committing goes wrong. After serving his prison sentence, Leo emerges with an intricate plan for revenge. Leo implicates Loman, as well as his amoral boss, Gregory Lang (Herbert Lom), for murder -- but Inspector Rogers (Robert Beatty) suspects Leo.