Approach to Love II

The film starts one year after the stories of 'Approach to Love' have unfolded. Main character Wu Shuang broke up with Chen Wei, with whom he was in a long-distance relationship. He suffers physically and mentally, and engages in random sex in order to stop the pain. At a sex date, Wu met Wang Yunchao, who is a teacher at his university. Wang started to stalk him, up until Wu relented and fell for him too. Wu found the courage to forget the past, and opened himself up to a new relationship. However, at that moment, Wang left him.