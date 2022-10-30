Not Available

Taking a break from ultra serious documentaries, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steven Okazaki has joined forces with legendary Fantasy Studios to create an extraordinary film on the music of Nels Cline, best known as lead guitarist of the Chicago-based Wilco. Dubbed a 'Guitar God' by Rolling Stone magazine, Nels Cline plays everything from punk to blues, rock to traditional, jazz to unbridled mad experimentation. 'Approximately Nels Cline' showcases Nels' astonishing range, fearless improvisational spirit and deep love of music. It's not a formulaic music doc with the same old cliched insight, rock star poses and camera angles you've seen before. It's an enthralling exploration of creativity, musicianship and the collaborative hard work of making music.