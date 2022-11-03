Not Available

Appu is the story of a struggling Prasanth who stands up to rescue Devayani from the vicious plans of Maharani. Prasanth's sole motivation to rescue Devayani is the memories of his sister's devastated life. Prasanth decides to embark on a torturous journey of bargain, barter, buy and sell with Prakashraj, in the hopes of receiving Devayani as the lucky prize. The movie is about the pair eluding from the clutches of the Dark Life of Maharani.