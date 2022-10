Not Available

Appula Appa Rao is an Indian 1991 Telugu-language film directed by E.V.V. Satyanarayana which features Rajendra Prasad, Shobana and Brahmanandam in the lead roles. Appula Apparao is scripted and directed by E.V.V under the banner of Prasad Studios, Chennai and produced by E.V.V. Satyanarayana.