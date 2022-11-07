Not Available

Appuntamento in nero

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Rewind Film

Gianni is a political man with a good career waiting for him. Angela is his wife and she fakes an assault and a rape in a cinema. Eva is Gianni's lover and Angela's friend. Gianni and Eva decide to use the pretext of the assault to kill Angela. Later on Angela is blackmailed by a man who was present at her act. In the background there are Rosy, her maid always present, and a puzzling man who appears and disappears and makes strange phone calls.

Cast

Mirella BantiAngela Baldwin
Daniele StroppaDavide
Franco CittiProjectionist
Marina HedmanCashier at Sex Cinema

