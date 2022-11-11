Not Available

Satyaprakash is an honest security officer who works at the docks in a small town in India, and lives with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Vishambernath; wife, Janki, a blind daughter, Munni; and an unmarried sister, Juhi. He hopes to make enough money to get Munni's vision back and ensure that Juhi gets married and the rest of the family are looked after well. Before that could happen, he is killed. When the Police come to his house looking for his killer, Janki, unknowingly shields the killer, but when she finds out the truth, she tells them about his location, but the killer flees.