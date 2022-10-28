April 1st Vidudhala

Not Available

This movie released much before 'liar liar', and follows a similar story line. Of course, without Jim Carrey's extreme antics or the magical element. Instead it has Rajendra Prasad's exquisite brand of clever humor. An inherent trickster (rajendra Prasad), falls in love with a new girl in town. The girl, much aware of his reputation for lying at the drop of a hat, lays down a condition that he should not tell a single lie for one full month for her to accept his proposal. He shall get his release on the 1st of April (title of movie). How this leads to a slew of comic scenarios and takes him from one trouble to the next forms the basis of the movie. One of the most popular humorous movies of its times, this movie is a quintessential Rajendra Prasad movie. Probably one of his 5 best comedies.