April Fool's Day

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

YCTM

A group of eight college friends gather together at an island mansion belonging to heiress Muffy St. John to celebrate their final year of school. They soon discover that each has a hidden secret from their past which is revealed, and soon after, they turn up dead. Yet, are they really dead? Or is it just part of some very real and cruel April Fool's jokes?

Cast

Deborah ForemanMuffy / Buffy St. John
Thomas F. WilsonArch Cummings
Lloyd BerryFerryman
Tom HeatonConstable Potter / Uncle Frank
Ken OlandtRob Ferris
Clayton RohnerChaz Vyshinski

